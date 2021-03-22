Man arrested for shooting at vehicles on I-20 in Gregg County, one with children inside

Albert Allen Dillard IV was charged with four counts of deadly conduct discharge firearm.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A Dallas-area man was in the Gregg County Jail Monday after police say he shot at traffic on Interstate 20 this past weekend, hitting one vehicle and missing another that had two child passengers.

Albert Allen Dillard IV, 25, of DeSoto, was charged with four counts of deadly conduct discharge firearm. Bond was set at $25,000 on each charge.

According to the probable cause affidavit for Dillard’s arrest, Gregg County deputies were called at about 6:48 p.m. Friday to a deadly conduct incident near the 587 mile marker on the eastbound side of I-20 near Kilgore. There were three 911 calls, two from victims and one from a witness.