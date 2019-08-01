KILGORE — A man has been arrested in connection with the 2017 New Year's Eve murder of a Kilgore woman.

According to the Kilgore Police Department, Dwight Patrick Scott was taken into custody in Gary, Indiana, on Tuesday morning.

Police believe Scott is responsible for the December 31, 2017, shooting death of Tracy Lynn Reedy, 50, at the Meadow Green Apartment Complex, in Kilgore.

Authorities responded to the complex around 11:35 p.m. that night and found Reedy dead on the sidewalk from multiple gunshot wounds.

He reportedly left the area before officials arrived.

Police are expected to release more information this afternoon.