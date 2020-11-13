89-year-old man arrested in connection with fire at vacant structure in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — An 89-year-old man was arrested in connection to a fire at a vacant structure on Friday, Nov. 6.
Kermit Francis Gabel was arrested for 1st-degree felony arson on Wed. Nov.11, and booked into the Smith County Jail.
According to the Tyler Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the fire at 205 S. Beckham Ave. around 11:09 p.m. The structure was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival. Firefighters worked through the night on multiple incidents and cleared from this scene at 2:18 a.m. No injuries were reported.
The Tyler Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate a number of recent fires in vacant or abandoned structures. Currently, there is no information regarding a connection to any of the other incidents being investigated by the Tyler Fire Marshal’s Office.