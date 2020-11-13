89-year-old man arrested in connection with fire at vacant structure in Tyler

The fire occurred Nov. 6 at a vacant structure at 205 S. Beckham Ave.

TYLER, Texas — An 89-year-old man was arrested in connection to a fire at a vacant structure on Friday, Nov. 6.

Kermit Francis Gabel was arrested for 1st-degree felony arson on Wed. Nov.11, and booked into the Smith County Jail.

According to the Tyler Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the fire at 205 S. Beckham Ave. around 11:09 p.m. The structure was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival. Firefighters worked through the night on multiple incidents and cleared from this scene at 2:18 a.m. No injuries were reported.