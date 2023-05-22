Man arrested in connection with wreck that killed 8-year-old in Van Zandt County

Miguel Castro-Govea is charged with criminal negligent homicide and is currently in the Van Zandt County Jail.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CANTON, Texas — A man has been arrested in connection with a crash that killed an 8-year-old boy in Canton Friday afternoon.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Miguel Castro-Govea, 31, of Crowley was driving east on FM 90 approaching FM 47 in a 2017 Dodge Ram truck when he failed to make a stop at the intersection of FM 90 at FM 47.

He hit the passenger side of a 2017 Nissan Titan pickup that was driven by mother Tara Lynn Wright-Berry, 48, and her son Thomas Berry, 8, was a passenger, officials said.

Wright-Berry was taken to a local hospital in Canton to treat her injuries. Berry was taken to a hospital in Dallas, where he was pronounced dead by a doctor, officials said.

Castro-Govea is charged with criminal negligent homicide and is currently in the Van Zandt County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and CBS19 will update this article with more information.