Man arrested in connection with Longview shooting that left 1 injured

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a shooting.

According to the LPD, on Wednesday, Feb, 15, around 10:10 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Bois D’Arc St.

"When the officers arrived, they found a victim with gunshot wounds lying on the side of the road," the LPD said. "The victim was rushed to the hospital by the emergency medical services.

Police say the investigation led to the arrest of Trenton Craig, 26, of Longview.