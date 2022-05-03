Man arrested in Lufkin after shooting incident

LUFKIN, Texas — A man was arrested Monday afternoon in Lufkin after a shooting resulting from an argument.
Lufkin police said Jakori Randall, 26, of Lufkin, was taken into custody around 3 p.m. after a traffic stop near the intersection of Everitt Street at Cousart Street.
Randall has been charged with deadly conduct and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The shooting, which happened an hour earlier in the 200 block of Garvan Street, was the result of a disturbance between Randall and another man, police said.
No one was injured but a house was struck in the shooting. Officers found an AR-15 from Randall’s vehicle.
Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.