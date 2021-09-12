Man arrested after slamming 10-year-old child to the ground at apartment playground

Kit Kull said the kids were making too much noise while playing at the playground.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 70-year-old man has been arrested, accused of attacking a child on a playground for making too much noise, arrest records report.

Largo Police arrested Kit Kull Saturday evening.

According to officials, the arrest happened at an apartment complex at 5404 Roosevelt Blvd.

Witnesses say there were several kids having a good time on the playground when Kull stormed out of his nearby apartment yelling that they were being too loud.

He reportedly picked up a 10-year-old by the shirt and slammed the child to the ground. Officials say the child was not seriously hurt.