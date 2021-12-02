Van Zandt Co. man arrested, SPCA of Texas takes custody of 12 dogs found in 'filthy mobile home filled with feces and urine'

The SPCA of Texas says the dogs were taken to the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Feb. 2021 in Longview.

The SPCA of Texas removed 12 dogs from a trailer on a property in Van Zandt County on Monday following their owners arrest.

According to the SPCA of Texas, they was referred the case by the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office (VZCSO) on Friday, June 11. The animals' owner, identified as Richard Lynn Stevenson, 63, had been arrested Sunday, June 6, for possession of marijuana. The SPCA says Stevenson failed to make arrangements for the care of the animals.

On Friday, the VZCSO was told about the animals at Stevenson's home in Ben Wheeler and immediately notified the SPCA of Texas.

The SPCA of Texas says animal cruelty investigators visited the property on Saturday, June 12 , and provided the animals with food and water.

On Monday, June 14, SPCA of Texas investigators visited Stevenson in jail and he agreed to immediately sign custody of the animals over to the SPCA. of Texas.

SPCA of Texas rescues dogs 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

"The dogs were found in a small, filthy mobile home filled with feces, urine and other debris," the SPCA of Texas said in a statement. "The dogs did not have access to food or water, and appeared to have been without resources for several days. The SPCA of Texas measured the ammonia level inside of the residence to be 215 parts per million (ppm). For a point of reference, short term exposure to any ammonia level over 20 ppm or long term exposure to any level over 12 ppm can cause health problems in humans."



According to the SPCA of Texas, the dogs are suffering from various health concerns, including hair loss, flea infestation, extremely long nails, and several appeared to be emaciated with their hips and spines visible.

The SPCA of Texas says the dogs were taken to the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center, where they will be examined by medical staff and cared for until they are ready for adoption or placement on a case by case basis.