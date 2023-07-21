Tyler man attempts to rob convenience store is arrested near Lindale, officials say

The person has been identified as Dayton Grant Sherfield, 22, of Tyler.

LINDALE, Texas — Smith County Deputies responded to an attempted robbery at approximately noon on Friday at a convenience store near Lindale.

The location of the robbery was at the Exxon convenience store at the intersection of Interstate 20 and Highway 110 North near Lindale.

Sherfield reportedly entered the convenience store and forcibly attempted to remove money from the cash register.

After a failed attempt, Sherfield fled the scene in a white Chevy Impala and headed west on IH-20.

After officials did a quick search of the area, a Lindale Police Officer located Sherfield in the parking lot of the Appletree Inn at IH-20 and US Hwy 69 North.

Upon arrival of additional units, Sherfield was arrested and taken into custody.