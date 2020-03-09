Man with outstanding warrants barricades self in home after running from Smith County Sheriff's Office

Officials are currently set up at the home, which is located in the 2800 block of Van Avenue.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A man barricaded himself in a home after running from the Smith County Sheriff's Office on Thursday morning.

Officials are currently set up at the home, which is located in the 2800 block of Van Avenue.

According to the SCSO, deputies pulled the man over around 10:45 a.m.for a routine traffic stop on Highway 110 North. The man then jumped out of the car and ran into the home.

The SCSO says the Tyler Police Department is assisting with the investigation.

According to the Tyler Morning Telegraph, the man has outstanding warrants.