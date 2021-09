Details are limited but, CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A man is being flown to an area hospital after being shocked by a downed power line in Rusk County.

According to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, the incident occurred just after 2 p.m., in the 1300 block of County Road 4117, south of Carlisle and New London.