Man caught by law enforcement catfish sentenced to 45 years on drug, assault charges

Anthony Bendy Jr. evaded police in 2020 after an altercation during a traffic stop but was arrested after being lured to a hotel by law enforcement officers.

TYLER, Texas — A Smith County jury has sentenced Anthony Bendy Jr., 35, to 45 years in prison for the offense of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance with a Deadly Weapon.

Prosecutors Noah Coltman and Emil Mikkelsen presented evidence that officers with the Tyler Police Department stopped Bendy on May 1, 2020 for a traffic offense. When the officer made contact with Bendy, he observed a jar of marijuana in the back seat of the vehicle.

Officers asked Bendy to step out of the vehicle so he could be detained for a search of the vehicle. Bendy then grabbed a bag out of the vehicle that was later found to contain methamphetamine, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, and various other drugs, along with a handgun, digital scale, and over $1800 in cash.

At that time, Bendy began to fight with the officer, striking one of the officers in the face and slamming the other on the pavement, causing a concussion and two broken ribs to the officer. During this struggle, Bendy attempted to take the injured officer’s weapon but was unable to do so.

Bendy then fled officers on foot and escaped. After four days of searching by law enforcement, detectives with the Tyler Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety were able to lure Bendy to a hotel to arrest him after posing as an interested female on Facebook.