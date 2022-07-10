Man caught on camera stealing 'Hocus Pocus' lawn decoration from San Antonio yard

KENS 5 viewer Marissa Garza shared video showing a man stealing her "Hocus Pocus" inflatable decoration and a 6-foot skeleton.

SAN ANTONIO — 'Tis the season to beware of spooky thieves looking to steal your enticing Halloween lawn decorations.

KENS 5 viewer Marissa Garza shared video that she said shows a man stealing her "Hocus Pocus" inflatable decoration and a 6-foot skeleton.

In the video, a man is seen walking up, looking around and then unplugging the decoration from the power source. He then starts to deflate the decoration.

This happened at her home on Fawnridge Drive in the Oak Hill subdivision on the northwest side of San Antonio.

The man's identity is not discernable due to the lack of lighting and the low quality of the video. He appears to be wearing a light shirt, pants and a baseball cap.

The family is urging anyone who may recognize the man to please call police. The full video is below:

