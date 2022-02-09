Longview man charged in death of grandfather back in jail; bond set at $2.5M

Brendan Kyle Austin, 26, was booked into the Gregg County Jail following a hearing on a motion to revoke his bond.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man accused of fatally shooting a man he told police was his grandfather in 2019 was jailed again Monday on a murder charge with bond increased to $2.5 million.

Brendan Kyle Austin, 26, was booked into the Gregg County Jail following a hearing on a motion to revoke his bond based on claims he violated the conditions of his pretrial release almost 50 times between July and this past month.

The charge stems from an afternoon incident June 8, 2019, during which police said Austin shot another man near Pine Tree and Tenneryville roads in Longview. Police said the man who was shot sustained life-threatening injuries, and Austin was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence.