Longview man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riots asks judge for release

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man charged in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol is requesting pretrial release, arguing that he is not a threat and did not commit any illegal acts of violence during the riot, court documents show.

Ryan Taylor Nichols, 30, is being held on several charges related to the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol. He and friend Alex Kirk Harkrider, of Carthage, were arrested in January.

In the motion for modification of bail, attorney Joseph D. McBride of New York City asks the court to release Nichols on his own recognizance ahead of trial. A hearing is set for Dec. 20. Nichols will appear via Zoom.