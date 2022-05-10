Man charged with arson, burglary after fires at historic downtown Tyler building

City of Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said officials determined that the fires could have been intentionally set.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man accused of causing two fires inside a historic downtown Tyler building this weekend has been charged with arson and burglary.

Byron Jesus Orcallana, 20, was arrested Saturday on arson and burglary of a building charges in connection with fires found on the eighth floor of The Fair building, located at 121 S. Broadway Ave.

He remains jailed on bonds totaling $200,000, according to online records.

City of Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said firefighters were called out to the building just after midnight Saturday and found the first fire in one of the office suites. The small blaze was extinguished quickly.

Crews then located another fire on the same floor and they were able to get those flames out as well. Crews left the scene by around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Findley said.

Afterward, firefighters noticed someone, who was later identified as Orcallana, trying to chop himself out of the building in a spot that was not a door. Personnel got him out of the building and detained him, he said.

Findley said officials determined that the fires could have been intentionally set, and Orcallana was charged with both arson and burglary.