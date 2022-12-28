Man charged with murder, aggravated assault in killing at Waffle House in Longview

He was jailed early Wednesday.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man with a lengthy rap sheet is in the Gregg County Jail this morning on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Bond for Rayshon Weston LaGarde, 23, was set at $1 million on the murder charge and $500,000 on the aggravated assault charge. He was jailed early Wednesday.

He was arrested on warrants issued by the 188th District Court on Dec. 23 in relation to the killing of 27-year-old Kendall Marshall of Longview, who died following a shooting at Waffle House on East Loop 281 in Longview. An unidentified woman also was injured in the shooting.