Man charged with more than 1,200 counts of child pornography possession

Christopher Canizares' bond was set at $1.6 million.

SHREVEPORT, La. — A Shreveport man has been arrested on more than 1,200 counts of child porn possession and 24 counts of sexual abuse of an animal.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, Christopher Canizares, 43, faces 1,206 counts of possessing child porn, including multimedia depicting 2 to 5-year-old children, and an additional 24 counts of sexual abuse of an animal after officials found images and videos of people having sex with horses.

"The initial investigation showed Canizares possessed and distributed the same type of material and was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center (CCC) on Thursday, February 9, for four counts of pornography involving juveniles and 12 counts of sexual abuse of an animal," the CPSO said.