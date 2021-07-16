Man charged with murder after shooting victim while they were smoking methamphetamines

Jason Charles Smalley, 46, was arrested following the death of Stoney Conley, 32.

ATHENS, Texas — On Friday, the Henderson County Sheriff's Office announced that an Athens man was charged with murder after shooting a man to death while they were smoking methamphetamines.

Jason Charles Smalley, 46, was arrested following the death of Stoney Conley, 32.

The two men were at a residence in the 3800 block of Oakridge Road in Athens Thursday.

According to investigators, the men were smoking meth in the front seat of a vehicle when they thought they spotted the shadow of someone near a shed.

Smalley reportedly ran into the residence and retrieved a .22 caliber firearm.

He then began shooting several rounds towards a person he said he could only see from the waist down.

As he approached the body, Smalley said he realized it was Conley, discarded the gun and ran to notify authorities.

The weapon was later recovered in a wooded area next to the property.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office.