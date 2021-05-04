19-year-old man charged with sexually assaulting young teen

The man was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of online solicitation of a child under 14.

LINDALE, Texas — A 19-year-old man was arrested in Lindale last week for accusations of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl who he met online.

Timothy Norman, of Commerce, was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of online solicitation of a child under 14 last Thursday. He remains in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $130,000.

Lindale Police Department Lt. Det. Mike Lazarine said Lindale police received information about a criminal offense reported to have happened in city limits of Lindale. Through an investigation, officers found information showing an alleged relationship with a 12-year-old girl and Norman.