TYLER — The manhunt for a convicted sexual predator James Paul Calvert in Rusk County has brought up painful memories of another convicted felon in East Texas.

James Calvert is on the state's death row after being convicted in the 2012 murder of his ex-wife.

On Halloween of that year, Calvert gunned down Jelena Sriraman outside her Tyler home before kidnapping their young son. He was eventually arrested in Louisiana.

Calvert's 2015 trial is known as one of the strangest in the city's history. Calvert represented himself throughout the entirety of his case. One of the more memorable notes about the trial was the high number of objections brought up by Calvert.

In addition, Calvert's children were ordered to testify during the trial by the judge.

Calvert was convicted in October of that year and sentenced to death. He remains on death row at the TDJC Polunsky Unit.

