POLICE: Man dead after being struck by SUV in Jacksonville

No charges will be filed against the driver.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — A 69-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Jacksonville.

According to the Jacksonville Police Department (JPD), on Friday around 7:40 p.m., officials were called to the scene of an accident involving a pedestrian in the 1000 block of S. Jackson St.

The pedestrian, identified as Thomas Reed, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police say Reed was attempting to cross Jackson St. from the east to the west and was struck by a vehicle traveling north.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle, Thomas Hickman, 26, of Jacksonville, immediately stopped, as did many bystanders who rendered aid and summoned emergency services.