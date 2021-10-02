POLICE: Man dead after being struck by SUV in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — A 69-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Jacksonville.
According to the Jacksonville Police Department (JPD), on Friday around 7:40 p.m., officials were called to the scene of an accident involving a pedestrian in the 1000 block of S. Jackson St.
The pedestrian, identified as Thomas Reed, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police say Reed was attempting to cross Jackson St. from the east to the west and was struck by a vehicle traveling north.
Officials say the driver of the vehicle, Thomas Hickman, 26, of Jacksonville, immediately stopped, as did many bystanders who rendered aid and summoned emergency services.
Hickman was not injured. Police say there is no evidence of impairment or excessive speed and no charges will be filed against Hickman.