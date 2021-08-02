Tyler man killed after being struck by vehicle on HWY 31 W

The investigation is ongoing.

TYLER, Texas — One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 31 West.

According to Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 Andy Dunklin, the crash occurred early Sunday morning around 2 a.m. just east of Greenbriar Rd.

JP Dunklin says Cameron Overshown, 46, of Tyler, was crossing the street with two other people when he was struck by a vehicle. Officials say Overshown was wearing dark-colored clothing.