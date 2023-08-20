Man dies after being thrown from boat during crash on Lake Palestine

This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A man has died following a Sunday morning crash involving a boat on Lake Palestine.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, around 8:10 a.m., officials were called to the scene of a boating crash at the Highway 155 bridge in Smith County, just north of the Henderson County line.

Officials say the driver was thrown off the boat during the incident and his body was recovered by the Texas Game Wardens, who are handling the investigation.

An autopsy has been ordered.