East Texas man dead after car strikes embankment, overturns

The crash remains under investigation.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a Tuesday morning crash in Cherokee County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 9:30 a.m., troopers were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on US 69, just south of Jacksonville.

The preliminary investigation indicates car, driven by Derrell K. Bobbitt, 58, of Alto, was traveling north on US 69 in the outside lane. At the same time, a truck and towed trailer, driven by Jared S. Guerrero, 19, of Palestine, was traveling north in front of the car.

DPS says the car failed to control its speed and struck the back left of the towed trailer, with its front right tire in attempt to change from the outside to inside lane.

The car went into the cement divider, then drove across both lanes and struck an embankment before overturning.

Bobbitt was taken to local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Guerrero was not injured.