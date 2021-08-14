Man dead after shooting in Carthage, police asking for information

The victim was found unresponsive on Tatum Street.

CARTHAGE, Texas — A man has died after a shooting on Tatum Street in Carthage, police are reporting.

At midnight on Saturday, Carthage police and a Panola County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived to find a man unresponsive with gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene after first aid failed to revive him. The victim has not been named.