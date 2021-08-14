x
Man dead after shooting in Carthage, police asking for information

The victim was found unresponsive on Tatum Street.

CARTHAGE, Texas — A man has died after a shooting on Tatum Street in Carthage, police are reporting. 

At midnight on Saturday, Carthage police and a Panola County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived to find a man unresponsive with gunshot wounds. 

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene after first aid failed to revive him. The victim has not been named.

The shooting is currently under investigation. The Carthage Police Department asks that anyone with information on this incident please call 903-693-3866.

