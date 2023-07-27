East Texas man dead after tractor incident in Gregg County

First responders arrived to the scene and discovered a 73-year-old man trapped underneath a tractor that had rolled over in Gladewater.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after being trapped underneath a tractor in Gregg County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Gregg County Sheriff's Office.

Officials identified the 73-year-old man as David William Cates.

According to the officials, first responders arrived to the 900 block of E. Lake Devernia in Gladewater to assist with a report of an agricultural machinery incident.

When first responders arrived to the scene, they discovered Cates trapped underneath a tractor that had rolled over.

Officials confirmed Cates died on the scene.

After an investigation, officials determined the tractor rolled backwards off a retainer wall which caused the tractor to turn upside down and trap Cates.