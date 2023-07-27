East Texas man dead after tractor incident in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after being trapped underneath a tractor in Gregg County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Gregg County Sheriff's Office.
Officials identified the 73-year-old man as David William Cates.
According to the officials, first responders arrived to the 900 block of E. Lake Devernia in Gladewater to assist with a report of an agricultural machinery incident.
When first responders arrived to the scene, they discovered Cates trapped underneath a tractor that had rolled over.
Officials confirmed Cates died on the scene.
After an investigation, officials determined the tractor rolled backwards off a retainer wall which caused the tractor to turn upside down and trap Cates.
The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office said to keep the Cates family in your prayers and respect their privacy during this difficult time.