When the homeowner heard the intruder moving around in the house, the homeowner shot him. Three children were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after he broke into a family's home on the south east side Thursday night, police say.

Just before 10 p.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a shooting located in the 600 block of Kashmuir Place. When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said the man was trying to break into the home and entered through the back door that led into the laundry room. The man tried to break into the main door when the homeowner heard all the commotion. She then shot the suspect twice.

While the suspect was being taken to the hospital, he died, officials said.