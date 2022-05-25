Longview man dead after vehicle overturns, hits tree

The investigation is ongoing.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a one-vehicle crash in Gregg County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), troopers responded to a crash around 4:05 p.m., on North McCann Road, just north of Longview.

The preliminary investigation indicates a pickup, driven by Esequiel M. Valadez, male, 54, of Longview, was traveling northbound on N. McCann Rd., just north of George Richey Rd. (FM 2275).

DPS says Valadez failed to drive in a single lane which caused the truck to enter into a side-skid across the southbound lane. After over correcting, Valadez then entered the left grassy shoulder, causing the vehicle to overturn and hit a tree.

Valadez was pronounced dead at the scene.