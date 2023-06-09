East Texas man dies after being ejected from vehicle during crash

The crash remains under investigation.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler man is dead following a one-vehicle crash in Henderson County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Wednesday, June 7, around 6:55 a.m., troopers responded to a wreck on US 175, just northeast of Athens.

The preliminary investigation indicates a car, driven by Aaron Weeks, 25, of Tyler, was traveling west on US 175. DPS says the car left the roadway, struck a concrete culvert then became airborne, ejecting Weeks.

Weeks, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.