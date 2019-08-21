POLK COUNTY, Texas — A man has died after being struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning near Livingston.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to the auto-pedestrian crash around 12:40 a.m. on U.S. 190.

The preliminary crash report indicates the driver of 2000 Bounder motorhome Homero Ortiz, 58, of Houston, was traveling westbound and struck a pedestrian that was in the roadway.

DPS identified the pedestrian as 33-year-old Rudy Williams from Livingston.

Williams was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Ortiz was not injured in the crash.

No additional information is available at this time.