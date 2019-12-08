RAINS COUNTY, Texas — A man was killed after being hit by a car Monday morning in Rains County.

According to the Department of Public Safety, around 6:15 a.m., troopers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on State Highway 19, north of Emory.

The preliminary crash investigation revealed the driver of a 2017 Dodge Charger, Laura J. Fair, 43, of Sulphur Springs was traveling south on SH-19 when she struck a pedestrian, Gary Michael Bishop, 62, of Emory.

Bishop was crossing the roadway from the east to the west as a waste management employee.

Bishop was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.