Longview man dies after being struck by vehicle

The crash remains under investigation.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A Longview man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Gregg County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Tuesday, around 9:55 p.m., troopers responded to a crash on FM 2087, just south of Longview.

The preliminary investigation revealed a car, driven by Christian Goff, 24, of Kilgore, was traveling northbound on FM 2087. At the same time, a pedestrian, identified as Shon Bell,46, of Longview, was walking south on the fog line of FM 2087. DPS says Goff stuck Bell with the front right side of the car.

Bell was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.