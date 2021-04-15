Man dies after being struck by vehicle on W. Loop 281 in Longview

Longview police are investigating a fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle wreck.

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning in Longview.

According to Longview police, around 3:56 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of West Loop 281 in reference to an accident with injuries.

Officers found 47-year-old George Stoker lying on the ground in front of a vehicle. Police say it appeared Stoker had been struck by the vehicle.

Stoker was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

Officers detained the driver of the vehicle for questioning. However, detectives are still investigating this incident. At this time all parties involved in this case have been identified and interviewed.