East Texas man dies after car strikes semi head-on

The crash remains under investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Anderson County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), on Tuesday, around 4:35 a.m., troopers responded to a wreck on SH 79, about eight miles northeast of Palestine.

The preliminary investigation indicates a car, driven Jacob Daniels, 22, of Palestine, was traveling northeast on SH 79. DPS says Daniels crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a semi, driven by Ellis Barber, 61, of Tennessee, which was traveling southwest on SH 79.

Daniel was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to a local funeral home.

Barber was not injured.