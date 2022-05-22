Deep East Texas man dies after crashing motorcycle into gas pump

Daniel Jensen was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering a severe head injury. He was not wearing a helmet.

Example video title will go here for this video

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department is investigating a crash in which a motorcyclist ran off N. Raguet St. and struck a gas pump late Saturday night.

Police say around 10:50 p.m., Daniel Lee Jensen, 56, of Huntington, was traveling northbound on N. Raguet St. on his motorcycle when he left the road, hit a guy-wire, struck a curb and then hit a gas pump at the Bigs location formerly known as Cherry’s Grocery.

Jensen was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering a severe head injury. He was not wearing a helmet.

The LPD says prior to the incident, Jensen had been out riding with friends. They told officers they believed he was trying to catch up to them when the accident occurred.