The crash remains under investigation.

GLADEWATER, Texas — A Gladewater man is dead following a wreck in Smith County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Sunday, around 4:15 a.m., troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash on US 271, southwest of Gladewater.

DPS reports a car, driven by Wilbur Myers, Jr., 30, of Gladewater, was traveling northbound on US 271, veered off the roadway and struck a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.