Man dies, elderly woman safe after house fire near Lindale

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A man in his 50s is dead after a house fire Sunday morning in Smith County near Lindale.
According to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office, at about 9 a.m. Sunday, firefighters from Lindale, Dixie, and Van Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a house fire in the 11200 block of Farm-to-Market Road 849 near Lindale.
An elderly woman who lives in the home made it out of the house thanks to a passerby who happened to be an off-duty firefighter from another area, Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said. Witnesses of the fire reported heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the two-story home.
Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Tyler Morning Telegraph.