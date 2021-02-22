Man dies, elderly woman safe after house fire near Lindale

According to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office, at about 9 a.m. Sunday, firefighters from Lindale, Dixie, and Van Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a house fire in the 11200 block of Farm-to-Market Road 849 near Lindale.

An elderly woman who lives in the home made it out of the house thanks to a passerby who happened to be an off-duty firefighter from another area, Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said. Witnesses of the fire reported heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the two-story home.