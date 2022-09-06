OFFICIALS: East Texas man dies after 'possible drowning' on Lake Palestine

"The cause of death appears to be drowning but an autopsy has been ordered to confirm the exact cause," officials said.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is dead following a possible drowning on Lake Palestine.

According to the Texas Game Warden's Office, around 7:10 p.m. on Monday, Anderson County officials were called to the Deep End boat ramp on Lake Palestine regarding a 24-year-old man who went in the water and never came up.

"A fisherman was able to quickly locate the missing swimmer with the side-scan sonar attached to his boat," authorities said "A firefighter with the Frankston Volunteer Fire Dept. assisted in removing the victim from the lake."

The man, who is from Whitehouse, was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

" The cause of death appears to be drowning but an autopsy has been ordered to confirm the exact cause," officials said.