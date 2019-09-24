POLK COUNTY, Texas — An Alto man was killed Monday afternoon following a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 59 in Polk County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash happened around 1:25 p.m. on U.S. 59 north of Corrigan.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates a 2013 Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer transporting timber was traveling south when it struck a concrete barrier, before driving off the roadway. The semi-trailer then struck the wood line and overturned.

DPS has identified the driver as 58-year-old Donald Wolfe from Alto.

Wolfe was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The crash remains under investigation.