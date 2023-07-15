Man dies after shooting at Tyler home, suspect still on the loose

This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

TYLER, Texas — A man is dead following a shooting at a Tyler home Saturday morning.

Around 7:40 a.m., Tyler Police responded to the 2400 block of McKenzie Drive, just off Golden Road, on reports of a shooting.

Police say a man, who has not been identified, was found in the backyard of his home with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital were he later died.

Police say the suspect is known, but is still at large.