Man dies, child injured after shooting in Palestine

The victims were found in a car on Spring Street. Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

PALESTINE, Texas — A man has died and a child was injured in a shooting on Spring St. in Palestine, law enforcement is reporting.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 20th, officers from the Palestine Police Department were dispatched to the area of Spring St. and Magnolia in reference to a reported shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and found a Ford F150 in the roadway. Police made contact with the occupants of the vehicle and found that the driver, identified as Dustin Rodgers, 28, of Elkhart had an apparent gunshot wound to the torso.

A 6 year-old male in the rear seat was also found with an apparent gunshot wound to the foot. An adult female and female child, who were also in the vehicle, were not injured.

Officers provided first aid prior to the arrival of EMS. Both victims were transported by EMS to the PRMC ER. Dustin Rogers later died from his injuries at a local hospital. The child victim was treated and released.

Based on witness statements, the gunfire came from another vehicle that was also traveling on Spring St.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.

“Detectives are currently working to identify a suspect and determine why this happened.” PPD Chief Mark Harcrow said. “We are asking that anyone with information on this case contact us immediately”.