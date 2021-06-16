Texas Rangers investigating after man dies at Lufkin hospital after being taken into custody

The investigation is ongoing and more information is expected to be released.

LUFKIN, Texas — The Texas Rangers are investigating after a suspect died while in custody in Lufkin.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, around 12:50 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a the scene of a disturbance in the 1900 block of Hill St. The caller said a male friend was throwing and breaking things inside her home.

When police arrived, they found the suspect at a nearby home after the caller stated she locked the him out of her house for her safety.

The LPD says officers took the suspect into custody without incident and he admitted to being intoxicated. Police say his behavior appeared to be consistent with phencyclidine, better known as PCP, use. He also had a Class C warrant for his arrest.

Due to the suspect’s erratic behavior, police say they called a medical unit to the scene to have him medically cleared at a local hospital before being taken to jail.

Twenty minutes after being admitted to a local emergency room, the suspect began having seizures and coded. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

"The suspect’s family has been notified," the LPD said in a statement. "Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers."