CANTON, Texas — A man died at Splash Kingdom Water park in Canton over the weekend.

According to the Canton Police Department, officers were called to the water park, located at 18814 Interstate 20 just before 5 p.m. on reports of a drowning. The Canton Fire Department and EMS also responded to the scene.

Police say a 19-year-old man was found unresponsive and had been pulled from a 10-foot deep pool.

CPR was performed by park personnel and an AED was used in attempts to revive the man.

First responders say lifesaving efforts were continued while a helicopter was dispatched to the water park.

The patient was flown to a Tyler hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been ordered.

"We are praying for the family of this man, as well as the lifeguard team that responded to him," Blevins said in a release. "The health and safety of all our guests is our highest priority and we are honored by the opportunity to serve you and your family."

