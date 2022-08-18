x
Man dies after possible electrocution at Sabine River Authority construction site in Orange County

Deputies have not released the man's name and did not say what company he may have been working for.
ORANGE, Texas — A man is dead after an accident Thursday at a construction site at the Sabine River Authority north of Orange.

Officials believe the 37-year-old man was electrocuted at a building under construction at the Sabine River Authority facility at 12777 North Highway 87 according to Captain Joey Jacobs of the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies have not released the man's name pending notification of his family. They also did not say what company he may have been working for at the time of the incident.

Medics were dispatched to the location just before 11 a.m.

The building appears to be being built by G and G Enterprises Construction of Beaumont according to a banner hanging on a fence at the site.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

