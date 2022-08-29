81-year-old East Texas man dies following 2-vehicle crash near Palestine

The investigation is ongoing.

PALESTINE, Texas — An elderly East Texas man is dead following a crash that occurred early Thursday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Aug. 25, around 5:30 a.m., troopers were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 79 and CR 370, just north of Palestine.

The preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Impala, driven by Christopher Dixon, 24, of Palestine, was traveling north on US 79. At the same time, a Geo Prizm, driven by Paulino Herrera Vicente, 81, also of Palestine, was stopped at a stop sign. DPS says Vicente entered US 79 from CR 370, which caused the Impala to strike the Prizm on the left side.

Vicente was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to a local funeral home.

Dixon was taken to a Palestine hospital with non-life threatening injuries.