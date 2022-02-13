Man dies following crash in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas — A Marshall man is dead following a one-vehicle crash Saturday night.
According to the Marshall Police Dept., around 11 p.m. officers responded to the 2100 Block of Elysian Fields on reports of a wreck.
Police say the driver, identified as Charmaine Deshun Morris, 42, of Marshall, left the roadway and struck a group of trees.
Authorities say they had to use the the jaws of life to extract Morris from his vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.