Man dies following crash in Marshall

According to the Marshall Police Dept., around 11 p.m. officers responded to the 2100 Block of Elysian Fields on reports of a wreck.

Police say the driver, identified as Charmaine Deshun Morris, 42, of Marshall, left the roadway and struck a group of trees.

Authorities say they had to use the the jaws of life to extract Morris from his vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.