x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man dies following crash in Marshall

Man dies following crash in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas — A Marshall man is dead following a one-vehicle crash Saturday night.

According to the Marshall Police Dept., around 11 p.m. officers responded to the 2100 Block of Elysian Fields on reports of a wreck.

Police say the driver, identified as Charmaine Deshun Morris, 42, of Marshall, left the roadway and struck a group of trees.  

Authorities say they had to use the the jaws of life to extract Morris from his vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

RELATED: TxDOT, DPS work to move mobile home stuck in Mineola

RELATED: Update: Second suspect arrested, another still wanted after alleged stealing of catalytic convertors, crashing into patrol car

In Other News

East Texas 4-year-old boy battles rare skin disorder after getting cut