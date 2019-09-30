LONGVIEW, Texas — A suspect in a home burglary in Gregg County is dead following an officer-involved shooting late Sunday, Sheriff Maxey Cerliano said this morning.

Gregg County Sheriff's deputies responded to a burglary of a habitation call at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday at a residence on N. Access Road near Interstate 20 and FM 2087 between Longview and Kilgore.

Once deputies arrived, they learned that the homeowner had shot at the suspect, who was still on the scene. The suspect ran from deputies, who deployed a Taser that was not effective, the sheriff said.

The foot pursuit continued across the interstate to the south side of the freeway, where "a violent encounter" ensued as the deputy tried to take the suspect into custody, Cerliano said. The suspect was then shot once.

The suspect was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, where he was later pronounced dead.

The deputy was treated for injuries at Longview Regional Medical Center and later released.

Additional information will be released later Monday, the sheriff said. The suspect's identity is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

