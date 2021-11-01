Man dies after being ejected from vehicle after crash on SH 19 in Van Zandt County

The crash happened on SH 19, east of Edgewood.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed following a crash Monday morning in Van Zandt County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), around 7:40 a.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 19, east of Edgewood.

Investigators' preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 1996 Chevrolet S10 pickup was traveling northbound on SH 19 and went into a side skid due to ice on the roadway. The vehicle traveled across the center stripe and struck a 2013 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup that was traveling south.

The unrestrained driver of the Chevrolet was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

DPS has identified the driver of the Chevrolet as Robert Leon Richardson, 52, of Grand Saline. Richardson was taken to Lybrand Funeral Home in Wills Point.

The driver of the Dodge was identified as Don Harold Treadway, 67, of Edgewood. Treadway was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler in stable condition.