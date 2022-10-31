Man dies in early morning mobile home fire in Smith County

CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An elderly man is dead following a Monday morning fire in Smith County.



According to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office, crews responded to a call around 5:20 a.m. regarding a mobile home fire in the 10700 block of County Road 3168 in Winona.

The fire marshal’s Office, as well as departments from Winona, Red Springs, Chapel Hill and Jackson Heights, responded and found one person deceased at the scene.

Officials are not releasing the victim’s name at this time and they are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.